Here is the list of trains canceled due to Gujjar quota agitation in next 3 days

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Indian Railways on Sunday released a list of trains that have been canceled due to the ongoing Gujjar quota agitation in Kota Division. The blockade by Gujjar Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti chief Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters has forced the West Central Railway (CWR) to divert, cancel or partially terminate nearly 200 trains in the last two days.

Around 50 trains originating from different stations in North and Western India have been canceled.

Here is the list of trains canceled due to Gujjar quota agitation:

18 trains of Northern Railway plying on 10 February cancelled due to the ongoing Gujjar protest in Kota Division. 10 trains plying on 11 February cancelled, 12 trains plying on 12 February cancelled and 15 trains plying on 13 February cancelled, reported news agency ANI.

13 trains of Northern Railway commencing on 10 February diverted due to the ongoing Gujjar protest in Kota Division, 5 trains commencing on 11 February diverted, an ANI report said.

The protesters are demanding five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in government jobs and educational institutions. Gujjar protesters continued their sit-in on the rail tracks in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district for the third day on Sunday, refusing to back off from their quota demand even after a government delegation met them there.

Currently, the five communities are getting one-per cent separate reservation under the most-backward category in addition to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.