Here is report card of Shiv Sena MPs in 16th Lok Sabha

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Feb 27: With the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha coming to an end on February 13, all the political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

It's an apt time to analyse the performance of various political parties' Lok Sabha members.

Shiv Sena is a political party active in Maharashtra and has historically been an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which heads the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | To ensure unity, Fadnavis reaches out to Shiv Sena legislators

Here is the performance analysis of Shiv Sena MPs during 16th Lok Sabha by PRS Legislative Research on the attendance, debates, questions, and Private Member's Bill parameters. Since ministers perform more duties than of an MP so they are not included in the analysis.

Overall Shiv Sena MP from Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Shrirang Barne has emerged as best all-rounder MP of his party. He was the top performer in asking questions, participating in debates and in introducing Private Member's Bill. He was third only on the attendance front among his party MPs.

Shiv Sena's 'Attendance ' Report Card

Once a Member of Parliament sits in the Lok Sabha then he/she is duty bound to attend all sittings of the lower house.

According to PRS Legislative Research, 80% was the national average attendance during 16th Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Ensure victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Uddhav Thackeray appeals partymen

Nine Shiv Sena MPs failed to meet the national average of attendance.

Among all Shiv Sena MPs, the attendance of Sanjay Jadhav, MP from Parbhani, was poor with 55%.

Ravindra Gaikwad, MP from Osmanabad (64%); Shivaji Patil, MP from Shirur (68%); Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, MP from Buldhana (70%); Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire, MP from Aurangabad (71%); Bhavana Gawali Patil, MP from Yavatmal-Washim (73%); Sadashiv Lokhande, MP from Shirdi (74%); Rajan Vichare, MP from Thane (77%); and Gajanan Kirtikar, MP from Mumbai-North-West (79%) were other Shiv Sena MPs who failed to touch national average attendance.

Arvind Savant, MP from Mumbai-South, outperformed other Shiv Sena MPs in attending the Lok Sabha with 98% attendance. On the second spot was Rahul Ramesh Shewale, MP from Mumbai- South- Central, with 94% attendance. Shrirang Barne, MP from Maval, with attendance of 92% was on the third spot.

Godse Hemant Tukaram, MP from Nashik (88%); Krupal Balaji Tumane, MP from Ramtek (85%); Shrikant Shinde, 32-year-old MP from Kalyan (83%); and Vinayak Raut, MP from Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg (80%), were other Shiv Sena MPs who crossed or touched national average of attendance.

Shiv Sena's 'Debate' Report Card

MPs hold the government accountable by asking questions and participating in debates in Parliament.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, on an average, an MP participated in 67.1 debates. A total of six Shiv Sena MPs crossed the national average of debates.

Three Shiv Sena MPs participated in over 200 and two MPs in over 100 debates in 16th Lok Sabha.

Shrirang Barne was the top performer with participation in 289 debates. On the second and third spots were Arvind Savant and Rahul Ramesh Shewale who participated in 287 and 208 debates respectively.

Also Read | Why Shiv Sena agreed for an alliance with BJP

Shrikant Shinde, Vinayak Raut, and Gajanan Kirtikar participated in 136, 123, and 77 debates respectively.

Sadashiv Lokhande was the worst performer in this category with participation in 20 debates.

Sanjay Jadhav with participation in 21 debates was not much better than Lokhande.

The other Shiv Sena MPs who failed to meet national average in this category included: Bhavana Gawali Patil (32), Godse Hemant Tukaram (32), Ravindra Gaikwad (35), Shivaji Patil (36), Krupal Balaji Tumane (43), Rajan Vichare (53), Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (51), Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire (64), and Anandrao Adsul (64).

Shiv Sena's 'Question' Report Card

To hold the government accountable, members have the power to pose questions to various ministers. This is another parameter to assess the performance of the MPs.

The national average of questions asked by MPs was 292 during the 16th Lok Sabha.

Rahul Ramesh Shewale and Sanjay Jadhav were the two Shiv Sena MPs who failed to meet the national average by asking 208 and 289 questions respectively.

Five Shiv Sena MPs -- Shrirang Barne, Shivaji Adhirao Patil, Anandrao Adsul, Vinayak Raut, and Gajanan Chandrakant Kiritikar, Anandrao Adsul -- asked more than 1,000 questions.

Barne was the top performer among his colleagues with 1110 questions, followed by Patil with 1101 questions.

Adsul, Raut, and Kiritikar asked 1056, 1021 1013 questions respectively.

Young Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan Shrikant Shinde also asked 900 questions.

Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire (585), Sadashiv Lokhande (536), Rajan Vichare (504), Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (490), Krupal Balaji Tumane (486), Arvind Savant (479), Godse Hemant Tukaram (441), Bhavana Gawali Patil (340), and Ravindra Gaikwad (307) were other top performers as far as asking questions is concerned.

Shiv Sena's 'Private Member's Bill' Report Card

Private Member Bill is also a very important aspect of Parliamentarians. An MP who is not a minister may introduce a Private Member's Bill. These Bills enable MPs to highlight legislative gaps and introduce Bills to address them.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, the national average of Private Member's Bill was 2.3.

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne again outperformed his party MPs by introducing 20 Private Member's Bill.

Also Read | No 'war for poll gain' rhetoric: Sena cautions govt

On the second spot were Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire and Shivaji Patil who each introduced 16 Private Member Bills.

On the third spot were Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewale with each introducing eight Private Member Bills.

Sadashiv Lokhande introduced five Private Member Bills. Rest of Shiv Sena MPs could not meet national average.