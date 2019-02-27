Here is report card of NCP MPs in 16th Lok Sabha

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Feb 27: New Delhi: With the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha coming to an end on February 13, all the political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

It's an apt time to analyse the performance of various political parties' Lok Sabha members.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is one of the important parties in Maharashtra, which was founded by former Congress leader Sharad Pawar.

Also Read | Shankersinh Vaghela joins NCP in presence of Sharad Pawar

In the 2014 General Elections, the party initially won six seats and later won another seat in a bye-election.

In Maharashtra, the party won four seats and one seat each from Bihar and Lakshadweep.

Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was elected from Baramati, Udyanraje Bhonsle from Satara, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil from Madha, and Dhananjay Mahadik from Kolhapur Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Later, Madhukrao Kukade won Bhandara-Gondiya bye-election in Maharashtra.

Tarik Anwar was elected from Katihar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and Mohammed Faizal from Lakshadweep seat.

Here is the performance analysis of the SP MPs during 16th Lok Sabha by PRS Legislative Research on the attendance, debates, questions, and Private Member's Bill parameters.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule was the most active and Udyanraje Bhonsle was the most inactive among the NCP MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha.

NCP's 'Attendance' Report Card

Attending all the sessions of the Lok Sabha is one of the most important duties of elected representatives.

The national average of attendance was 80% during the 16th Lok Sabha.

Three NCP MPs crossed the national attendance average. Supriya Sule with 96% attendance was the front-runner, followed by Madhukrao Kukade with 89%, and Tarik Anwar with 85%.

Also Read | Maharashtra: In a trilateral fight, Shiv Sena loses, NCP-Cong gain

Attendance of Mohammed Faizal was 76%, Dhananjay Mahadik's 72%, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil's 62%, and Udyanraje Bhonsle's 27%.

NCP's 'Debate' Report Card

The Members of Parliament hold the government accountable by asking questions and participating in debates in the Parliament. This is also an important parameter to gauge an MP's activeness.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, on an average, an MP participated in 67.1 debates. Apart from Supriya Sule, no NCP MP crossed the national average.

Sule participated in whooping 152 debates. Dhananjay Mahadik participated in 65 debates, Mohammed Faizal in 48, Tarik Anwar in 42, and Madhukrao Kukade in 10 debates.

Udyanraje Bhonsle and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil were the two NCP MPs who did not participate in a single debate.

NCP's 'Question' Report Card

The Lok Sabha members have the power to ask ministers questions of public importance to hold the government accountable. This is another parameter to assess the performance of the MPs.

The national average of questions asked by MPs was 292 during the 16th Lok Sabha.

Three NCP MPs were most active on this parameter and each one of them asked over 1100 questions.

Supriya Sule posed 1181, Dhananjay Mahadik 1170, and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil 1134 questions.

Mohammed Faizal asked 356 and Tarik Anwar 147 questions.

However, two NCP MPs didn't ask a single question in five years. These two MPs are: Madhukrao Kukade and Udyanraje Bhonsle.

NCP's 'Private Member's Bill' Report Card

Introducing Private Member Bill is an important obligation of an MP. An MP who is not a minister may introduce a Private Member's Bill. These Bills enable MPs to highlight legislative gaps and introduce Bills to address them.

Also Read | NCP-Congress to fight Maharashtra elections together, MNS kept away

In the 16th Lok Sabha, the national average of Private Member's Bill was 2.3.

Supriya Sule again performed very well on this parameter and introduced 22 Private Member Bills. Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik introduced three Private Member Bills. Rest of the NCP MPs did not introduce a single Private Member Bill.