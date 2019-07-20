  • search
    Here is how you can give suggestions for Modi’s Independence Day speech

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech, saying it will allow thoughts of the common man to be heard by the entire nation.

    For the past four years, Modi has directly invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech which is made from the ramparts of Red Fort.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    "I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August," he tweeted.

    I am delighted to invite you all to share your valuable inputs for my speech on 15th August.

    Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Contribute on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App.

    PM Modi invites suggestion from Indians for I-Day speech

    An 'open forum' has been created on the NaMo App to receive suggestions.

    "Let your thoughts be heard by 130 crore Indians from the ramparts of the Red Fort," he said.

    This will be Modi's first Independence Day speech, after he returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections held a few months ago.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 9:59 [IST]
