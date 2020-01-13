Here is how Twitterati reacted on giant Shankh in Delhi Airport
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi Airport was decorated by a giant shankh (conch) recently. The conch that was installed at the airport in New Delhi last year October, received a mixed reactions on Social Media. On Monday, netizens took to Twitter to express their views regarding the new installation of the conch in the airport.
Reportedly, the giant slow-rotating conch that moves on its vertical axis was installed at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport in October 2019 as part of the beautification of the airport.
A noted journalist Sunetra Choudhury was trolled for her comment objecting the installation of the conch (sankh), she wrote on Twitter, "Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove."
Here is how the Twitter reacted to the installation of the conch in the airport.
Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove pic.twitter.com/JkMI2MzVdy— sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) January 12, 2020
Thank-you #DelhiAirport... pic.twitter.com/KnV0o8CmCj— Sudhanshu Bhushan (@Sudbhu) January 13, 2020
a rotating shankha @ #DelhiAirport is communal— Hari (@amruthaputhra) January 13, 2020
& christmas celebration @BLRAirport is noncommunal for our so cald seculars... pic.twitter.com/J4Rl5JkqmT
What a Beautiful sight at #DelhiAirport— Mamta Bhatt (@mamtabhatt) January 13, 2020
Conch sign of positivity, victory, triumph & vigilant😇 #Panchjanya must be just like this #patrimony #conch #incredibleindia #JaiHind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nXj4S8ruN7
Beautiful and awesome initiative #DelhiAirport #ShankhNaad Brings positivity 👌👌😇 https://t.co/R0s4UKbDLv— Anand Kumar (@Anand_hi_Anand) January 13, 2020
Exactly this is how she gets paid . Peanut brain. Moron.#DelhiAirport https://t.co/d9HjSwlcgK— Ravi Kiran (@Ravikiranhm07) January 13, 2020
#DelhiAirport पर एक सुंदर शंख ओर सुदर्शन चक्र की प्रति-कृति लगाई गई है। जिसे देखते ही कुछ सेक्युलर लोगों ने हल्ला मचा दिया है, #twiter पर इस #हिंदु चिन्ह को हटाने की मांग करने वाली #सुनेत्राजी को अपने बेटे के साथ #हुमायूँ के मक़बरे पर सेल्फ़ी लेना गर्व लगता है। और यहाँ..? pic.twitter.com/24kwcz0gnV— HITENDRASINH RAJPUT (@TheHitendrasinh) January 13, 2020