    Here is how Twitterati reacted on giant Shankh in Delhi Airport

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi Airport was decorated by a giant shankh (conch) recently. The conch that was installed at the airport in New Delhi last year October, received a mixed reactions on Social Media. On Monday, netizens took to Twitter to express their views regarding the new installation of the conch in the airport.

    Reportedly, the giant slow-rotating conch that moves on its vertical axis was installed at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport in October 2019 as part of the beautification of the airport.

    A noted journalist Sunetra Choudhury was trolled for her comment objecting the installation of the conch (sankh), she wrote on Twitter, "Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove."

    Here is how the Twitter reacted to the installation of the conch in the airport.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
