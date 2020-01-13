Here is how Twitterati reacted on giant Shankh in Delhi Airport

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Delhi Airport was decorated by a giant shankh (conch) recently. The conch that was installed at the airport in New Delhi last year October, received a mixed reactions on Social Media. On Monday, netizens took to Twitter to express their views regarding the new installation of the conch in the airport.

Reportedly, the giant slow-rotating conch that moves on its vertical axis was installed at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport in October 2019 as part of the beautification of the airport.

A noted journalist Sunetra Choudhury was trolled for her comment objecting the installation of the conch (sankh), she wrote on Twitter, "Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove."

Here is how the Twitter reacted to the installation of the conch in the airport.

Oh my dear lord @DelhiAirport , this is even uglier than the carpet. Please remove pic.twitter.com/JkMI2MzVdy — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) January 12, 2020

a rotating shankha @ #DelhiAirport is communal

& christmas celebration @BLRAirport is noncommunal for our so cald seculars... pic.twitter.com/J4Rl5JkqmT — Hari (@amruthaputhra) January 13, 2020

Exactly this is how she gets paid . Peanut brain. Moron.#DelhiAirport https://t.co/d9HjSwlcgK — Ravi Kiran (@Ravikiranhm07) January 13, 2020