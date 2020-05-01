Here is how the Centre is classifying coronavirus zones

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: All districts in Delhi are in the red zone, while Jharkhand has only one, its capital Ranchi in this zone, the Centre said in the revised list of classification areas based on the spread of the coronavirus.

The whole of Delhi is in the red zone as it has a high load of cases. With 76 fresh cases, the total number of infections in Delhi have risen to 3,515 on Thursday.

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru among 130 Red Zones designated by Centre ahead of lockdown-end

The Centre's guidelines say that districts with a high load of cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease is classified as a red zone. Those with fewer cases will fall under the Orange Zone. Districts with no cases will fall under the Green Zone.

The revised list says that there are 130 Red Zones and 284 Orange Zones. In all there are 319 Green Zones in the country.

On containment zones, the guidelines say that these are delineated based on mapping of cases and their contacts, geographical dispersion and cases and contacts and a well demarcated perimeter.

The containment plan should include necessary action, which includes stringent perimeter control, active search for cases, testing of all cases, contact tracing and clinical management of all confirmed cases.