Here is how PM Modi watched Solar Eclipse 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was like many Indians enthusiastic about the solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover. But I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. It enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with the experts, Modi said in a tweet.

Several parts of the country witnessed a solar eclipse today. The Astronomical Society of India had said that the eclipse would be visible ini a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

Solar Eclipse in pictures

Mangaluru, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Kozhikode and Trichy would be the best places to view the solar eclipse from.

In Bengaluru the partial eclipse began at 8.06 am. The maximum eclipse was at 9.29 am.

Around 90 per cent of the sun's disc would not be visible to the eye as the moon would pass in front of the disc. Irrespective of the eclipse being partial or full, it is advisable not to view it directly as it could cause damage to the eyes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru had said.