    Here is how NOTA performed in Delhi

    New Delhi, May 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won all the seven seats of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

    With this the BJP repeated its performance of 2014. However, there were considerable number of voters who didn't like any of the contesting candidates and preferred to press the None of the Above (NOTA) button.

    In Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency where BJP's candidate Dr Harsh Vardhan defeated its nearest rival Congress candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal by a margin of 2,28,145 votes, the NOTA secured 5,133 votes. The NOTA was on 5th spot and ahead of 22 candidates of smaller parties.

    41,781 voters opted for NOTA in Haryana

    In East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which was won by cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir of the BJP, the NOTA secured 4,920 votes. Gambhir defeated Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes. Here too the NOTA was on the 5th popular choice of the voters.

    In New Delhi parliamentary constituency, the NOTA was the choice of 6601 voters and secured 4th position. BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi won this seat by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Maken by a margin of 2,56,500 votes.

    The NOTA secured 4589 votes in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency where BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes. The position of the NOTA was 5th in this parliamentary constituency.

    In North West Delhi parliamentary constituency, the NOTA was the choice of 10210 voters. It was on 4th spot. This seat was won by BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans by a margin of 5,53,897 votes.

    Does NOTA matter at all?

    The total number of NOTA votes was 5264 in South Delhi parliamentary constituency that was won by BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Raghav Chadha by 3,67,043 votes.

    In West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the NOTA was on 5th position with 8937 votes.

    BJP candidate Parvesh Verma bagged the seat by a margin of 5,78,486 votes.

    nota new delhi congress bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
