Here is how Kejriwal’s plans derailed in Delhi

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 12: Finally, the Congress party has decided not to succumb to the pressure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alliance between both the parties in Delhi.

The suspense over the alliance in Delhi is over after Congress in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko announced here on Friday that the Congress would go solo on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Chacko, who has been batting for joining hands with the AAP in the past, also blamed the AAP for not being able to finalise the alliance. He said, "Even today, we are ready for an alliance with the AAP with seat sharing arrangement of three seats to the Congress and four to them."

As One India has already reported that former Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Sheila Dikshit has been opposing tooth and nail any kind of relations with the AAP in Delhi, and how anti-Sheila group within the Congress was leaving no stone unturned to join hands with Kejriwal's party in Delhi.

It was Sheila who didn't agree for an alliance with the AAP till the end.

Sources tell One India that she resisted alliance with the AAP in her meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday.

When the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) met on Thursday evening then it was decided that the Congress would go alone in Delhi.

The fact of the matter is that the AAP was eyeing to gain political ground in Punjab and Haryana on the basis of its position in Delhi.

Chacko admitted at the press conference he had finalised with AAP leader Sanjay Singh that seats in Delhi would be decided on the basis of their vote share. In the last election held in Delhi, the Congress received 21% vote while the AAP secured 26%.

When the AAP realized that alliance with the Congress is not possible in Punjab due to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's blunt refusal then it started pressing for an alliance in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Haryana, where it has no significant presence. Kejriwal's party was demanding three seats - Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal - in Haryana.

On one hand, Congress central leadership didn't agree for it, and on the other, Sheila Dikshit continued telling the Congress high command how joining hands with the AAP in Delhi will be suicidal for the Congress.

Though Chacko has said that the doors for an alliance with the AAP in Delhi are still open, sources tell One India that Sheila camp has apprised the Congress high command that if the party decides to join hands with AAP then it would be difficult for DPCC leaders to convince Congress workers to campaign for Kejriwal's party.

They also maintain that Kejriwal's anti-Congress steps in the past are also a factor in failing the alliance talks.

"Much of the woes of Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi, are because of Kejriwal, who in 2011 had accused Vadra of taking an interest-free loan of 65 crore and heavy bargains on land from DLF Limited in exchange for political favours. How could Congress leaders who have been pressing for an alliance with the AAP forget this?" says a source.