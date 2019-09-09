Here is an easy way to Earn Money from Website and Facebook Fan pages!

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Desipearl is the Digital Media house, delivering content in 8 Indian Languages i.e English,Hindi,Kannada,Telugu,Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Gujarati.Currently we have 300+ active sites registered with us. Desipearl is the easiest way to make money from Indian websites and Facebook Fan pages.

    We provide fresh contents every couple of minutes based on the search history and online behavior of the readers. We are known for higher CTR and better CPC. Our customized widgets / native ads on your FB Fan page/Website/Blogs/Apps helps our affiliates to earn better revenue.There is no limit in what we can achieve together.

    Our categories have wide variety of contents such as News, Sports, Current Affairs, Movies, Lifestyle, Gadgets, Auto, Travel, Finance, Coupons etc. You can add Facebook Fan Page/Websites by creating new customized widgets and also check for revenue reports in the dashboard.

    How does it work?

    1. Register-Click on https://www.desipearl.com/
    2. Approval-You will get log-in access to Desipearl dashboard once your Website/Facebook Page is Approved.
    3. Promote-Once Approved-you can start promoting our contents on you Page/Website.
    4. Earn - Every unique click offers Better Revenue!

    Free Registration, Reports and Payments:

    You will get log-in access to Desipearl dashboard, where you can check your traffic Reports, Earnings, list of Socio Promo links/ Widgets to promote etc. As per the report, payment will be credited to your bank account when the required amount is accrued.

    You can see the Desipearl widget under the title 'You May Like' Sponsored Links by Desipearl below the main story.

    We wish to see you soon as our Affiliate!

    For more information, please mail us: info@desipearl.com or visit https://www.desipearl.com/

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
