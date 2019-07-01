Here are important days and dates of July 2019: Official and unofficial

New Delhi, July 1: Every month has some important days. Either the festivals of United Nations Days to honour something, all these days have national or international importance. While July 1st is dedicated to the doctors, July 11 is world population day.

There also some unofficial days, like July 2 is World UFO Day, July 6 is Kissing day, and days like yell an old joke day, which are really bizzare but still have the status of days. The list here is not exhaustive, but we tried our best to get as many days listed as possible.

Here is the list of important days in July (Official days):

July-1 : Canada Day

July-1 : National Doctors' Day (India)

July-1 : Chartered Accountants' Day (India)

July-2 : World UFO Day

July-4 : Independence Day (United States)

July-6 : World Zoonoses Day

July-7 : International Day of Cooperatives

July-11 : World Population Day

July-12 : Malala Day

July-14 : Bastille Day

July-17 : World Day for International Justice

July-18 : Mandela Day

July-22 : Pi Approximation Day

July-26 : Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day)

July-28 : World Hepatitis Day

July-29 : International Tiger Day

Here is the list of important days in July (Unofficial and bizzare days):

July-1 : International Chicken Wing Day

July-3: Eat Beans Day

July-4: National Country Music Day

July-5: National Bikini Day

July-6: International Kissing Day

July-7: Chocolate Day

July-8: National Blueberry Day

July-9: National Sugar Cookie Day

July-11: Cheer up the Lonely Day

July-12: Different Colored Eyes Day

July-13: Fool's Paradise Day

July-14: Shark Awareness Day

July-15: Tapioca Pudding Day

July-16: Fresh Spinach Day

July-17: World Emoji Day

July-19: National Raspberry Cake Day

July-20: National Lollipop Day

July-21: National Junk Food Day

July-22: Hammock Day

July-23: Vanilla Ice Cream Day

July-24: National Tequila Day

July-25: Threading the Needle Day

July-26: Aunt and Uncle Day

July-27: Take Your Pants for a Walk Day

July-28: National Milk Chocolate Day

July-29: National Chicken Wing Day

July-30: National Cheesecake Day