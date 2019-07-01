Here are important days and dates of July 2019: Official and unofficial

New Delhi, July 1: Every month has some important days. Either the festivals of United Nations Days to honour something, all these days have national or international importance. While July 1st is dedicated to the doctors, July 11 is world population day.
There also some unofficial days, like July 2 is World UFO Day, July 6 is Kissing day, and days like yell an old joke day, which are really bizzare but still have the status of days. The list here is not exhaustive, but we tried our best to get as many days listed as possible.
Here is the list of important days in July (Official days):
July-1 : Canada Day
July-1 : National Doctors' Day (India)
July-1 : Chartered Accountants' Day (India)
July-2 : World UFO Day
July-4 : Independence Day (United States)
July-6 : World Zoonoses Day
July-7 : International Day of Cooperatives
July-11 : World Population Day
July-12 : Malala Day
July-14 : Bastille Day
July-17 : World Day for International Justice
July-18 : Mandela Day
July-22 : Pi Approximation Day
July-26 : Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day)
July-28 : World Hepatitis Day
July-29 : International Tiger Day
Here is the list of important days in July (Unofficial and bizzare days):
