'Her hug changed lives of 2 HIV positive Kerala kids'

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 07: One of the most prolific politicians of India, Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise has left many heart broken. The BJP veteran (67) passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday night. However, an vintage photo of Sushma Swaraj publicly hugging two HIV postivie children in a Kerala village in 2003 is going viral on various social media platforms.

The plight of the two siblings was first highlighted after they were turned away from a school because of their HIV positive status.

It was not the Kerala government who did take up the case, but it was Swaraj whose efforts helped them the most.

Swaraj, after hearing about their woes and the ostracism they were facing, flew down to the city and met the two kids. She hugged them and kissed them.

Taking to Twitter, Twitter user @Piyu_Nair wrote, "Blast from the past : Sushama ji hugging 2 children from Kerala, who received AIDS from their mother (both parents passed away because of AIDS) Both of the children were removed from their school because of the fear of spreading virus. #RIPSushmaJi."

Blast from the past : Sushama ji hugging 2 children from Kerala, Benson & bency who received AIDS from their mother (both parents passed away because of AIDS) Both of the children were removed from their school because of the fear of spreading virus. #RIPSushmaJi

Aids is not spread by means of "touching and hugging" and the society have to analyze this, Sushma Swaraj had stated, as consistent with a record in BBC.

he kids plight have become a speak me point in 2003 after their grandfather met the then President APJ Abdul Kalam and informed him that the kids had been unable to get admission in college due to their HIV high-quality reputation, BBC suggested lower back then.

To make certain that the children have been capable of acquire schooling, a unique show needed to be appointed to teach them. "There are many such youngsters in one-of-a-kind elements of the country," Sushma Swaraj had stated after assembly those children, as according to the report in BBC.

Sushma Swaraj is being fondly remembered through the children's 70 years old grandmother Sallamma, who told news agency IANS that the minister's hug changed the children's lives forever.

However, one of the kids died in 2010 as she succumbed to AIDS. Her brother will turn 23 quickly.