Hemant Soren to be elected as JMM legislature party leader

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ranchi, Dec 24: Having won an emphatic victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the newly-elected JMM MLAs will meet on Tuesday afternoon to formally elect Hemant Soren as their leader, party sources said.

The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

Soren, the son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to visit New Delhi later with AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before staking claim to form the government, sources said.

The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

