Jharkhand govt formation: Hemant Soren stakes claim, swearing-in on Dec 29

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Dec 24: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren today staked claim to form new JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in Jharkhand. Murmu invited Hemant Soren to form government.

Congress and RJD have submitted a letter in support of Hemant Soren in Raj Bhavan.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge RPN Singh and senior RJD leader Tejaswi Prasad Yadav accompanied Hemant Soren to Raj Bhavan.

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD, says Hemant Soren

Earlier in the day, he was formally elected as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party leader.

Soren, accompanied by leaders of his party, the Congress and RJD -- which comprised the opposition alliance in the assembly polls -- called on the govenor at Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form government.

He will take oath as the chief minister on December 29 at 1 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said.

The opposition combine had bagged 47 seats (JMM 30, Congress 16 and RJD 1) in the state's 81-member assembly.