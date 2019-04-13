  • search
    Hema Malini's ‘make-up' becomes a poll issue now

    New Delhi, Apr 13: Remarks on make-ups and glow on faces of the leaders seem to have become a routine affair. Days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that PM Modi uses a makeup which brings a glow on his, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Mathura candidate Narendra Singh on Saturday asked voters to tell who looked more confident - BJP's Hema Malini with make-up or him without one.

    "Who seems more confident by face? Hema Malini has make-up, I have no make-up. I am getting good response from the public. The reason behind that is I'm a local and capable of diluting grievances of people," Singh was quoted as saying by the media

    When Congress announced Priyanka Gandhi's political debut, leaders raked up her husband's "tainted" background, her "beauty", and some didn't even hesitate to dub her "skirt wali bai".

    [HDK's weird logic: 'Modi uses make up that's why looks good on camera']

    During the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, Alpesh Thakor had attributed Narendra Modi's "fair" complexion to imported mushrooms. Earlier this week HD Kumaraswamy came up with an weird reason for the Prime Minister's popularity in the media.

    Kumaraswamy reportedly said that "media shows only Modi" because the Prime Minister purportedly "wakes up every morning, applies makeup and shines his face". He said that it is because of "shine on his face" that "media shows only Modi".

    Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2019, 21:47 [IST]
