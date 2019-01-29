  • search
    Hema Malini ready to contest again from Mathura, says party has given her a green signal

    By Pti
    Mathura (UP), Jan 29: BJP MP Hema Malini on Tuesday claimed she had been given the "green signal by higher-ups" to contest again from Mathura. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura in 2014.

    The actor-politician also promised the people of her constituency "modernisation" of the Mathura Junction railway station.

    BJP MP Hema Malini

    "The railway officials are doing a wonderful job on (modernisation) of the station," she told reporters after inaugurating various projects at the Mathura Junction.

    On whether she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mathura again, Hema Malini said, "I have been given the green signal by higher-ups in the party and have started work on these lines."

    She also said she would request Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to introduce a train between Mathura and Lucknow.

    "I would request Railway Minister Piyush Goel for introduction of a train between Mathura and Lucknow for the benefit of pilgrims coming from eastern Uttar Pradesh," she said.

    Ranjan Yadav, DRM, Agra said the modernisation of Mathura Junction was on at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Facilities like escalators, two lifts, foot-over bridge at Baad station, solar system, renovation of waiting rooms, widening of entry at Gate Number One have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 8 crore, he said.

    ADRM D K Singh said the Mathura station has been equipped with two scanners, apart from widening of the entry and exit of Gate Number One and renovating of the VIP lounge.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    hema malini lok sabha elections 2019 mathura uttar pradesh

