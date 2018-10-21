India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Help NIA make India safer: Call this number

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The National Investigation Agency has sought the help of the public to locate most wanted criminals and fugitives.

    Help NIA make India safer: Call this number

    The agency said, "NIA need your help in locating fugitives. If you have any information, please call at 011-24368800 or mail at assistance.nia@gov.in. Your identity shall be kept secret. Help us in making India safer."

    The NIA also posted a link of the most wanted criminals. It includes the likes of Dr. Zakir Naik, Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin, Lashkar-e-Tayiba bosses Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi among others.

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency zakir naik syed salahuddin lashkar e tayiba criminals

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue