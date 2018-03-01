'Help my son’s business', Chidambaram told Peter, Indrani: ED report

The Enforcement Directorate in its report has claimed that P Chidambaram had told INX Media promoters, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to help the business of his son Karti. This according to the ED took place when Peter and Indrani met him at his office in North Block in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.

Further, the ED says that the couple admitted to meeting with Karti at the Hotel Hyatt in south Delhi where a demand for the illegal gratification of 1 million US dollars was made.

The ED report cites the statement given by Peter and Indrani in which they said that they had met Chidambaram at his office. He asked us to help the business of his son Karti, the coupled claimed, while also adding that they were asked to make foreign remittances.

Further, the report states that Karti had suggested the names of Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL) and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) for making payments after suggesting that he be given 1 million dollars.

The ED also said that Indrani's statement was recorded by the CBI under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure during which she admitted to having made a payment of 7 lakh US dollars abroad.

