Help Jyoti And Millions Of Other Children Through Annamrita, The Midday Meal Programme

Millions of people worldwide fight hunger daily and continue to live in hunger. Jyoti's family is one of them. Jyoti, a class 5 student studying in a Government Primary School in Gurugram is a single child. Her father is a daily wage earner and her mother works as a maid. The family of three sometimes struggles to have a proper 3-time meal but with the midday meal programme in Jyoti's school, she gets to enjoy tasty, nutritious food during the day.

There are many kids like Jyoti who are lucky to enjoy the nutritious food provided in the midday meal programme, but still, there are many out there, who are unaware about such programmes to defeat hunger in the long run. On this World Food Day, October 16, 2018, let's pledge to direct our actions towards the eradication of hunger because "Our Actions Are Our Future" and if we act in the right direction, "A Zero Hunger World Is Possible By 2030."

Celebrated in honour of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945, World Food Day is a day of action against hunger. To eradicate hunger completely right actions are needed in the right direction. There's still a chance to achieve a sustainable development goal for hunger,.ie., to end all forms of hunger and malnourishment by 2030.

Even though agriculture is one of the major occupations in our country, India, the families of the agriculture practising farmers are the major sufferers of hunger. Escalating the poor conditions are the environmental changes that affect the growth and produce of the agricultural farms. In the current scenario, hunger is affecting and disrupting the base of the economy which affects the whole system. We may not see it now, but hunger affects everyone.

With the theme, "Our Actions Are Our Future", this year on world food day, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation (Annamrita) pledges to help each and every kid possible within its reach to fight hunger and live a healthy life. Under the brand name, Annamrita, ISKCON Food Relief Foundation with its 20 kitchens, across 7 states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal, currently serves 1.2 million meals every day.

According to the latest FAO 2018 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, over 820 million people suffer from chronic undernourishment and every 5 seconds, a child dies of a hunger-related disease. If we don't act now, then when will we?

Along with more than 150 countries celebrating World Food Day, Annamrita calls all the people out there to rethink their actions and work together to ensure everyone, everywhere has nutritious and healthy food and work together towards the global goal of Zero Hunger.