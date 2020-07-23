Help family of doctor who died of COVID-19, urges Priyanka Gandhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the government to provide all assistance to the family of a doctor, who died after contracting COVID-19 while working with Delhi's National Health Mission.

Javed Ali, a contractual doctor with Delhi government's National Health Mission, died on Monday of coronavirus. Ali had been on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus since March.

"Dr. Javed Ali and all other doctors offer their services during this crisis by risking their lives. Sad news was received about Dr. Javed. He was serving on contract," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is time to stand with the families of these martyrs. The government should provide all possible help to Dr. Javed's family," she said.