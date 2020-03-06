  • search
    Hello, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon: Delhi cops bust KBC lottery scam

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The cyber cell of the Delhi police has arrested three persons part of a Pakistan based gang in connection with a Kaun Banega Crorepati scam.

    The trio are accused of cheating people from across the country. They would sell a fake lottery relating to the Kaun Banega Crorepati and dupe people. They are accused of duping 100s of people across the nation, the Delhi police said.

    The racket operates out of Pakistan and these persons were working for this gang. This has been on for over one year now and it was based on a tip off and several complaints that the trio were arrested, the police also said.

    The police say that these persons would make a call on WhatsApp from the number +923043994634. The recorded message would say, "hello, main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hoon Kaun Banega Crorepati se." The +92 code is that of Pakistan's.

    The caller would then say that he has won a lottery and would then ask to call another person, who they said was a bank manager. The person would say that the bank manager would send the bank details to transfer the prize money.

    The so-called bank manager would then say in order to receive the prize money, an amount of Rs 15,000 would need to be deposited.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
