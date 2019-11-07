Hectic legal consultations begin as deadlock continues in Maharashtra

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The BJP is leaving nothing to chance as it hopes to form the next government in Maharashtra.

While a delegation of the BJP met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to update him about the party's efforts to form the government, another team is involved in legal discussions. The BJP's Chandrakant Patil said that the delegation went to brief the Governor about the ongoing situation. He also said that they discussed some legal options due to the delay in the formation of the government.

In another development, the Advocate General of Maharashtra too met with the Governor. The Governor had said that if no party is able to form the government by November 7, he would initiate consultations.

Maharashtra govt formation: BJP leaders meet Governor, Sena shifts MLAs to Bandra hotel

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena issued another threat and told the BJP that the demand for the post of Chief Minister should not be seen as a negotiating tactic.

Earlier it was being said that there is likely to be a breakthrough. The BJP was to meet with the Governor and stake a claim to form the government. However the same was postponed as the party wanted to await a positive response from the Shiv Sena.

On Wednesday, ministers of the BJP and Shiv Sena met for the first time after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared.

The meeting of the Shiv Sena MLAs is crucial as it would decide on whether to pursue the post of Chief Minister or give it up to the BJP. A discussion on the 50:50 arrangement that the Shiv Sena has been speaking about also would be discussed during the meeting.

The BJP has maintained that the post of CM is non-negotiable.

Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis will meet the Governor along with state BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil. He said that whatever differences are there will be ironed out.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

Maharashtra govt formation: No one dare poach Sena MLAs, says Sanjay Raut

A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility.