Hectic day in SC as batch of pleas on J&K set to be heard

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: It would be a packed day at the Supreme Court today. The court is set to take up several petitions relating to Jammu and Kashmir, including one by Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad in his plea has sought a direction to the authorities to let him visit the state so that he can call on his family members. He said that he has tried visiting the state thrice, but had been sent back.

The court would also hear other petitions that have challenged the abrogation of Article 370 and also the imposition of President's rule in the state. Another petition that the SC would hear is with regard to the alleged detention of children in J&K.

MDMK leader, Vaiko's petition seeking production of former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah is also listed before the court for today. He has said that he wanted Abdullah to take part in a conference that is being organised in Chennai on September 15.

On the last date of hearing, the court had allowed CPI (M) leader, Sitaram Yechury to visit the state and meet with his ailing colleague Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

The other petition that the court would hear today is the one filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the editor of Kashmir Times. She has sought for the restrictions on the media that were imposed in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped.