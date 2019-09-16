  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hectic day in SC as batch of pleas on J&K set to be heard

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: It would be a packed day at the Supreme Court today. The court is set to take up several petitions relating to Jammu and Kashmir, including one by Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

    Azad in his plea has sought a direction to the authorities to let him visit the state so that he can call on his family members. He said that he has tried visiting the state thrice, but had been sent back.

    Hectic day in SC as batch of pleas on J&K set to be heard
    File Photo of Supreme Court

    The court would also hear other petitions that have challenged the abrogation of Article 370 and also the imposition of President's rule in the state. Another petition that the SC would hear is with regard to the alleged detention of children in J&K.

    All landlines restored, schools, hospitals functioning in J&K: MHA

    MDMK leader, Vaiko's petition seeking production of former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah is also listed before the court for today. He has said that he wanted Abdullah to take part in a conference that is being organised in Chennai on September 15.

    On the last date of hearing, the court had allowed CPI (M) leader, Sitaram Yechury to visit the state and meet with his ailing colleague Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.

    The other petition that the court would hear today is the one filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the editor of Kashmir Times. She has sought for the restrictions on the media that were imposed in the aftermath of Article 370 being scrapped.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court jammu and kashmir ghulam nabi azad article 370 kashmir issues

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue