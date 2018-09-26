  • search

Hectic day in SC: Aadhaar, live streaming and many more cases up for judgment

    New Delhi, Sep 26: It would be a hectic day in the Supreme Court today. The court is set to deliver the all important verdict on whether Aadhaar could be made mandatory or not.

    Hectic day in SC: Aadhaar, live streaming and many more cases up for judgment

    Apart from this the court is also set to deliver its verdict on live streaming of court proceedings. Further the SC would also decide on the question of granting quota benefits in promotions to SC/ST employees.

    The Supreme Court would also decide on a question whether the grant of stay on the conviction of a disqualified lawmaker by an appellate court would revive his or her membership of a House.

    The court is also likely to deliver its verdict on a plea by senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who had challenged the Gujarat High Court order refusing to quash a petition of a BJP leader against his election to the Rajya Sabha.

    Further the court would also hear a petition which challenged the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. Overall it would be a busy day in the Supreme Court. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates from the Supreme Court all through the day.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 5:43 [IST]
