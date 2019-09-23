Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Odisha in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23: The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low pressure areas formed over Bay of Bengal in August.

Bhubaheswar MeT department said that Cuttack, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatasinhpur, Puri, Khorda, Ganjam, are likely to receive rainfall in next 48 hours.

"We have issued heavy rainfall warning in 24 hrs for Kendrapara,Puri,Jagatsinhpur,Khorda. After 24 hrs, rainfall activity is likely to increase and Mayurbhanj,Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal will receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall at 1-2 places," ANI quoted HR Biswas of MeT department Bhubaneswa as saying.

A cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain to the eastern states, namely Odisha and West Bengal, over the next few days. An orange alert has been issued for Odisha for Tuesday. The alert signifies 'heavy to very heavy' 24-hour rain, or up to 200 mm in layman's terms. The districts forecast to receive highest rain are Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile in Western India, a cyclonic storm will cause light to moderate rains in several places in the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, and heavy rainfall in isolated places in the coastal districts during the next 24 hours.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours as the condition of the sea would be very rough with winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph, the IMD said.