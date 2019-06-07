  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of NE, Kerala and Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' is expected today at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

    IMD also said Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Gangetic West Bengal may witness heavy rainfall.

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of NE, Kerala and Bengal
    Rickshaw pullers cover themselves during sudden rainfall.PTI Photo

    Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala today, a day later from MeT department's earlier prediction of June 6.

    Weather today: Rain to increase over Bengaluru, Kerala; heat wave persists over northern India

    North and south India are expected to have below normal monsoon this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday.

    Monsoon rainfall is expected to be "normal" at 96 per cent of the long-term average (LPA), the weather office had earlier said in a statement. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

    With most parts of Northern India sizziling due to intense heat wave, the IMD on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely to hit parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm may also accompany winds which may blow at the speeds of around 30-40 kmph.

    Though dust storm will further add to poor air qyality in Delhi NCR, thunderstorm may bring much needed relief from scorching heat.

    Temperatures soared in northern and north-western India as an unrelenting heatwave continued across the region. The IMD forecast says that the maximum temperature in Delhi would remain around 42-43 degrees Celsius till June 7.

    More INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT News

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department heavy rainfall weather forecast thunderstorm

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue