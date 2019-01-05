  • search
    Heavy snowfall/rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand: IMD

    Dehradun, Jan 5: Uttarakhand government Saturday issued alert to all the District Magistrates following reports by Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, for the possibility of heavy snowfall and rain in the state, especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar today and tomorrow.

    A man walks over a snow covered street during snowfall, in Srinagar, Friday, Jan. 04, 2019. PTI Photo

    As per India Meteorological Department forecast, generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/snow likely to occur at many places in Uttarakhand.

    Heavy snowfall/rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand during next 36
    starting from today afternoon/evening.

    Also, hailstorm likely to occur at isolated places especially in Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat and U.S. Nagar districts during next 36 starting from today afternoon/evening.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
