    Heavy snowfall likely in most parts of Himachal Pradesh between Jan 4-6

    Shimla, Jan 1: With cold wave sweeping Northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and snowfall in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

    Image for representation only
    "Due to western disturbance, rainfall is expected at most places and heavy snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts between 4th to 6th January. The daytime temperature is also expected to dip," ANI quoted IMD Himachal Pradesh's Director as saying.

    Heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur in most places of high, middle, low hills and plains on Friday and Saturday due to western disturbances, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Issuing an 'orange warning' of heavy rain and snowfall in most parts of the state on Friday and Saturday, the Met director asked the authorities concerned to be prepared as heavy rain and snowfall may lead to blockage of roads and landslides, especially in regions of high and mid hills.

    The Kangra administration has asked its officials to take all possible precautionary measures following the advisory, a district official said. The lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong, the administrative centre Lahaul and Spiti's  administrative centre at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 0:08 [IST]
