Heavy snow in Shimla: Roads blocked, schools, colleges shut

    Shimla, Feb 27: An intense cold wave continued in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with the Met office forecasting widespread snowfall likely in the state.

    Under the influence of an active western disturbance, rain and snowfall is likely to occur at many places on Wednesday and at most places on the subsequent two days.

    Chances of heavy snowfall at some places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts from Wednesday.

    Roads cut off, Traffic affected

    Road links to upper regions in Shimla were cut off, following the heavy snowfall in the tourist resort town of Kufri.

    Traffic movement was hampered in Shimla's main circular road and other lateral roads as a holiday was declared after the snowfall in schools in the popular hill station.

    Schools shut

    All educational institutions in Kinnaur district to remain closed for two days - 27 and 28 February - due to snowfall. The minimum temperatures in Himachal remained below freezing point. It has been snowing at Kalpa in Kinnaur district for the past two days.

    Keylong continued to be coldest

    Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5 degrees Celsius.

    The minimum temperature in Kufri of Shimla district and Manali of Kullu district was recorded as minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department added.

    Wednesday, February 27, 2019
