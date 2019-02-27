Heavy snow in Shimla: Roads blocked, schools, colleges shut

Roads cut off, Traffic affected

Road links to upper regions in Shimla were cut off, following the heavy snowfall in the tourist resort town of Kufri.

Traffic movement was hampered in Shimla's main circular road and other lateral roads as a holiday was declared after the snowfall in schools in the popular hill station.

Schools shut

All educational institutions in Kinnaur district to remain closed for two days - 27 and 28 February - due to snowfall. The minimum temperatures in Himachal remained below freezing point. It has been snowing at Kalpa in Kinnaur district for the past two days.

Keylong continued to be coldest

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kufri of Shimla district and Manali of Kullu district was recorded as minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department added.