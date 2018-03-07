Heavy security outside AMU ahead of Kovind's visit for convocation day

Heavy security outside Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit for the convocation ceremony later today.

A controversy had erupted with the announcement of Kovind attending the convocation ceremony of the AMU. The students of the university seem to be divided over his presence on the campus - primarily because of the controversial comments made by Kovind in 2010 where he reportedly said: "Islam and Christianity are alien to the nation."

Having taken objection to this statement, some students, spearheaded by AMU Students' Union (AMUSU) vice-president Sajad Subhan Rather, have opposed the president's visit.

In 2010, Kovind had given the statement when he was the BJP spokesperson and was in reference to the Ranganath Misra Commission report that had reportedly suggested that Muslim and Christian converts be included in the Scheduled Castes category, with 10 percent reservation for Muslims and 5 percent for Christians who were socially and economically backwards.

President Ram Nath Kovind is the chief-guest at AMU's 65th annual convocation. He had accepted the invitation extended to him by AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.

No Indian President has attended the AMU convocation ceremony in the past 32 years. Former President Giani Zail Singh had attended the AMU convocation in 1986.

OneIndia News

