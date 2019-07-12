  • search
    Heavy rains wreak havoc in Assam; 85,000 people seek shelter in Barpeta, 4 trains cancelled

    By Vishal S
    |

    Guwahati, July 12: Heavy rains, overflowing rivers and streams, and landslides have wreaked havoc in many parts of Assam and over four lakh people across 700 villages in 17 districts are said to have been affected.

    The death toll due rain and flood related incidents stood at three as of Thursday. Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Majuli, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat districts were among those severely affected.

    Flood-like situation in parts of Assam, 143 villages affected, more rainfall predicted

    Even the train services were affected and 4 trains had to be cancelled or short terminated as railway tracks between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao station in Lumding-Badarpur hill section under Lumding division of Northern Frontier Railway, was affected due to heavy rainfall, said reports.

    In Barpeta water entered houses, affecting normal life. Among the 17 districts, Barpeta is the worst-affected with over 85,000 people seeking shelter, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, according to news agency PTI.

    Floodwaters also entered Kaziranga National Park in Upper Assam - home of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros - forcing the animals to take shelter on platforms constructed for their safety during flood, officials said. Officials said floodwaters from the higher areas will flow towards the valleys, worsening the situation in Lower Assam areas.

    The river Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Tezpur in Sonitpur, the Dikhow river at Sivasagar town, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali river at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari river at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki river at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, ASDMA said.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Thursday held a video conference with deputy commissioners of affected districts and senior officials of different government departments to review the flood situation and directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
