Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, orange alert issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 26: With the monsoon is full swing, more lives and property will be threatened through at least this weekend with numerous downpours. India is likely to get above-average rainfall in the next two weeks, a weather department official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its nearby areas are in for the strongest spell of rainfall so far this monsoon with the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for Thursday. It would be one of the heaviest spells of the monsoon season so far in Delhi, Mahesh Palwat of Skymet Weather was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other parts of country

A red alert is the strongest warning issued to officials directing them to take action, while an orange alert asks district officials to be prepared for a severe situation.

After rains lashed Bangalore on Thursday evening, weathermen have predicted the same to continue today as well. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s daily forecast, "Surface winds likely to be strong and gusty at times. Maximum & Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively."

However, the weather would remain quite pleasant. Temperatures in afternoon will not be more than 30°C and minimums will remain close to 21°-22°C.

On the other hand, Mumbai rains have slowed down a bit since Thursday morning. According to Skymet weather, low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal would be moving inland in west-northwest direction by July 26 and revive the off-shore trough again. As a result, intense heavy rains would make a comeback. An orange alert has been issued by the weather department for Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Palghar has been put on the red alert for July 26 and July 28.