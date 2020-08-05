YouTube
    Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid red alert: IMD

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

    Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, neighbouring areas until Thursday morning: IMD

    On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

    Mumbai rains: Uddhav Thackeray asks people to avoid going outdoors

    From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

    "Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,” the special bulletin said.

    In view of evolving situation due to incessant rains, five BN NDRF has propositioned its teams as follows:1. Kolhapur: Four teams (two enroute)2. Sangli: Two teams3. Satara: One team4. Thane: One team5. Palghar: One team6. Mumbai: Five teams (two enroute)7. Nagpur: One teamTotal: 15 teams

    As heavy rains continued to pound the city and the suburban areas, accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the forecast is likely to continue on Thursday as well. Urging people to step out only when necessary, the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today took stock of the situation created by the incessant rains in and around Mumbai. He has instructed the civic bodies to be more vigilant."

