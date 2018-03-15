Bengaluru receives heavy pre-monsoon rainfall, more in offing

Rains have already begun in Bengaluru as the city saw heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Thursday. These rains are expected to continue till March 17. However, light to moderate rains are expected but a few heavy spells can be seen on March 16. Met department officials also said that this will continue till March 18 and the scorching heat will be back from March 19 or 20.

The met department on Wednesday forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and said that the rains will continue for a few days. Starting Tuesday evening, state met officials have recorded light showers in many parts of the state including Bengaluru.

Bengaluru city has been battling from dry weather conditions. The state capital has remained absolutely dry for over a month, paving way for rise in mercury. However, on Thursday, the city, which is famous for its pleasant weather, witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms.

This weather condition is because of the current depression formed over Southeast Arabian Sea and a trough which is also extending from Konkan Coast to Coastal Karnataka. Due to this, moist winds from the Arabian Sea will blow over the region. Thus, Bengaluru city will be witnessing prolonged rain and thundershower activities which will last for the next 3 days.

