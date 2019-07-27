  • search
    Heavy rains: Reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering extended till July 29

    By PTI
    Mumbai, July 27: The Maharashtra Government on Saturday extended time for reporting for round 2 of the centralised admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days, in view of the heavy rains.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde said reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering has been extended till July 29.

    For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 option form has been extended by a day, till July 28. While first year ME/M-Tech reporting date also has been extended by two days till July 29, the minister said in a series of tweets.

