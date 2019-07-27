Heavy rains: Reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering extended till July 29

India

Mumbai, July 27: The Maharashtra Government on Saturday extended time for reporting for round 2 of the centralised admission process' (CAP) for engineering courses by two days, in view of the heavy rains.

State Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde said reporting for CAP round 2 for engineering has been extended till July 29.

For pharmacy admission, time for online filing of CAP round 3 option form has been extended by a day, till July 28. While first year ME/M-Tech reporting date also has been extended by two days till July 29, the minister said in a series of tweets.

