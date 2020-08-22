Heavy rains pound parts of Madhya Pradesh, Upper Lake in Bhopal nears full capacity

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Aug 22: Officials on Saturday said that heavy rains inundated low-lying areas at several places in Madhya Pradesh, especially some districts in the western parts of the state. Incessant rainfall in some western districts, including Bhopal, Sehore and Indore since Friday.

Speaking to report, meteorologist SN Sahu of the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office said, "Sehore received 316 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest in the state. Indore recorded 263 mm rainfall, while it was 210 mm in Bhopal during the same period."

He also said that monsoon is likely to remain active in the western parts for the next two days.

The downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas and some slums in Bhopal, where the authorities opened the sluice gates of Bhadbhada Dam of Upper Lake on Saturday to release water.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner KVS Choudary said, "The sluice gates were opened following a rise in water levels. Inflow from streams in the catchment areas is causing the water level to rise in the Upper Lake."

Shahpura Lake in Bhopal started overflowing following incessant rains, the authorities said.

A British-era building in the polytechnic college campus at Nowgaon in Chhattarpur district of Bundelkhand region collapsed due to torrential rains late on Friday night. An empty bus parked on the premises got damaged after the debris fell on it, police said.

Three women who had gone to a temple at Tilawad village, around 65 kms from Shajapur district, got stuck there last night after water level around it rose suddenly. They were pulled out to safety using ropes on Saturday morning, local residents said.