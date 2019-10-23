Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Karnataka for next two days, Red, orange alert issued

By Shreya

Bengaluru, Oct 23: Bengaluru is set to receive more rainfall for the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)has said while issuing a red and orange alert in several districts in Karnataka.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also issued a flood warning due to excessive inflow into reservoirs across the state.

Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in rain-soaked Belagavi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts till Friday ahead of the Diwali festival.

"With heavy to very heavy rains forecast over the next four days, we have issued an orange alert and red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across the state as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of the people, cattle and houses," an official told IANS.

"Orange alert mandates the state machinery to be ready for rain-related exigency while red alert demands action. Yellow alert makes the authorities keep a watch and stay vigilant," added the official.

Orange alert means heavy to very heavy rainfall while a red alert indicates an extremely heavy rainfall. Rainfall from 7-12 cm is considered heavy and 12-20 cm as very heavy.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to batter coastal areas till October 25, with scattered and isolated rains on October 23-24.

In south interior areas, widespread rains have been forecast on October 23-24.

Torrential rains in north interior Karnataka has wreaked havoc as many rivers, rivulets and small streams are in spate, reminiscent of the floods in August this year.

Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru were worst affected. Belagavi, yet to recover from the flood-fury two months ago, once again bore the brunt of the heavy downpour.