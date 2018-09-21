Heavy rains likely over isolated places in Telangana, says IMD

Hyderabad, Sep 21: The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur over isolated places in Telangana. The department issued a weather warning stating that Cyclonic storm 'Daye' crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha early Friday, triggering heavy downpour accompanied by high velocity wind in several parts of the state.

B Raja Rao, meteorologist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad said,''Cyclonic storm crossed Odisha Coast last midnight & at later stage, that is in the early hours of today, it weakened into a deep depression. Now it is continuing as a deep depression. In next 12 hours, it will be further weakened.''

''Under this influence, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur over isolated places in Telangana. Light to moderate rains very likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fairly widespread rains also to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh,'' he said.

The MeT centre also warned of gale wind with speed reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph along and off south Odisha for a few hours.

The impact of the cyclonic storm was felt more in Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri districts.

Danger signs with signal number 3, which warns of surface winds clocking 40-50 kmph, have been hoisted at all ports of Odisha, officials said.