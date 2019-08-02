Heavy rains likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and North Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi, Aug 02: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast for the second half of the four-month rainfall season has said rainfall over the rest of the season would be normal. It has been predicted that during August-September season, it expects total rainfall to be about 96% normal.

Meanhwile, the axis of Monsoon Trough is presently running from West Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, across the center of Low-Pressure Area, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal to the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Monsoon will be active over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, North Coast of Karnataka, some parts of East Rajasthan, North Chhattisgarh and in adjoining parts of East Madhya Pradesh giving moderate to heavy rains in these areas.

While in Maharashtra, rains have reduced and only moderate showers were recorded in Vidarbha during the last 24 hours. Similarly, Monsoon rains have reduced by a great extent in parts of Marathwada region.

On the other hand, there has been absolutely no change in the intensity of rain in Konkan and Goa.

Many parts of Gujarat have been receiving moderate to heavy showers since the last few days. During the last 24 hours, Gujarat region has received exceptionally heavy rains. Vadodara has smashed all previous records with 556 mm of rain in just 4 hours on Wednesday, July 31. The last time such heavy rains occurred in the city was in 1957, when Vadodara had recorded 271.1 mm of rains, highest till then.

At least five people were killed and over 5700 were evacuated from Vadodara city and surrounding areas as incessant rains battered the city in central Gujarat. Army and NDRF teams have been called in for relief and rescue efforts.

As per private weather agency, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is likely to continue over many parts of Gujarat. On August 2 and 3, Gujarat region will get fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities. Eastern parts of Kutch may also receive a few good spells of rain. Rain activities will reduce from August 4 onward.

Even India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains at a few places with very heavy falls likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Coastal Karnataka.