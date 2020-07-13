Heavy rains likely over central India: IMD

New Delhi, Jul 13: The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Ganganagar, Delhi and Bareilly; while eastern end continues to run close to foothills of the Himalayas.

''A cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar & neighbourhood at mid & upper tropospheric levels. In addition, the convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over northeast & adjoining east India during next 24 hours,'' the weather department said.

The met department also said,''Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.''

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely a few places over Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema.

As a result, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls most likely to continue over northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar & adjoining East Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 13th July, 2020. Intensity of rainfall over these regions is likely to reduce gradually thereafter.

Intense thunderstorm & lightning potential zone: Moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh,

Bihar, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Telangana during next 12 hours.

''Mumbai received isolated heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Clouding over South Konkan. Forecast for the next 2 days is heavy rainfall in Konkan & Mumbai with increased intensity tomorrow, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai said.