Heavy rains likely in north India; Orange alert issued in 3 states: IMD

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall activity over several parts of north India in the next four days.

An orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand for August 27 and 28, east Uttar Pradesh for August 28 and east Rajasthan for August 29 and August 30.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for eight states/UTs.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place at isolated places with extremely heavy falls over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh while heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha.

Moreover, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Jammu Kashmir on August 27, Himachal Pradesh for August 27 and 28, Punjab for August 27 and 28, Haryana, and Delhi for August 27 and 29, east Uttar Pradesh for August 27, 29, west Rajasthan for August 29 and 30, Uttarakhand for August 29, August 30.

Indian Railways' carbon emission will be zero by 2030: Piyush Goyal

BJP tops Facebook political ad spending at Rs 4 crore & more news | Oneindia News

River water in many states has started to flow close to dangerous levels. The Yamuna was on Wednesday flowing close to the warning mark and is likely to swell further with more water being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains across north India many rivers are flowing close to the danger mark. In the national capital, the Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark on Wednesday and is likely to swell further with more water being released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.