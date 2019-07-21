Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other parts of country

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Jul 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe and north Konkan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, south Gujarat, Marathawada, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rains will continue to wreak havoc in several parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Normal life affected due to heavy downpour.

On Saturday, a red alert had been sounded in Kozhikode, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur districts of Kerala after the IMD predicted over 20 cm of rainfall between July 19-22.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar and northeast India showed little improvement on Friday as over 1.15 crore people remained affected. The death toll due to flood and rain-related incidents neared 150. The southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of west Rajasthan, thereby covering the entire country on Friday. Most regions in northern India, except Delhi, recorded light to moderate rainfall.

