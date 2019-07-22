Heavy rains likely in Kerala, south interior Karnataka including Bengaluru

New Delhi, July 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe; Lakshadweep, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalseema, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa.

According to private weather agency, during the next 24 hours, moderate rains with one or two heavy to very heavy spells will occur over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Kerala has opened dams, opened relief camps and declared holidays in two districts as heavy rains continued to batter the coastal state, killing four people so far.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts, and predicted extremely heavy rain with 204mm rainfall in 24 hours.

Central and southern districts are also expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next five days and are on orange alert, where the rains could be 115-204mm in 24 hours. The rains have caused a flood-like situation in many parts of the state.

Monsoon rains of varying intensity are continuing in Delhi and its adjoining areas since the last two to three days. At present, the axis of Monsoon Trough is running from South of Delhi and easterly winds are also blowing leading to an increase in the humidity levels. On and off rains to continue in isolated pockets of Delhi and NCR until tomorrow.