Heavy rains likely in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 11: The flood situation in Kerala and Karnataka continued to remain grim and 83 people lost their lives in both states, while over four lakh people were evacuated in Maharashtra and 19 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat.

Twelve people have died so far in Maharashtra where water level was starting to recede in Sangli and Kolhapur districts, the worst hit by the flood fury.

Fifty-seven people died in rain-related incidents with 80 landslides in eight districts of Kerala since August 8, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts on Sunday -- Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Across Kerala, 1,24,464 people have been shifted to 1,111 relief camps, including 25,0028 in Kozhikode and 24,990 in Wayanad, officials said.

Also, the flood situation worsened in Karanataka too, where the death toll rose to 26 in rain-related incidents.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government has sought Rs 3,000 crore as relief from the Centre as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the state. However, in the next 24 hours, Skymet weatherman has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall along the coast while scattered light rains might occur over South Karnataka and at a few places over North.

Release of five lakh cusecs of water from Narayanpur Dam in Yadgir district has cut off road connectivity downstream Krishna river in Yerragudi and Yellagundio.

South Western Railway Mysuru Divison has cancelled the train due to heavy downpour and consequent water flowing on the tracks at several locations between Kumsi and Talguppa Railway stations in Shivamogga - Talguppa section of Mysuru Division.