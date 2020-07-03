Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert for two days

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 03: Heavy rains lashed major parts of Mumbai on Friday morning as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday.

An orange alert has been issued to handle any situation arising out of severe weather condition.

As per the IMD's calculations, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while a downpour between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall. Rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

"An orange alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday for areas that are likely to witness heavy showers and citizens and authorities in these places will have to stay vigilant," another IMD official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the IMD alert, Mumbai Police advised citizens not to venture out of their homes.

"All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the city police said on its official Twitter handle.

Monsoon Dos and Dont's

Keep your mobile phones charged in case it is needed for emergency communication.

Keep a track of monsoon related updates and only believe in information from official sources.

Don't venture into water-logged areas.

Stay away from broken electric poles, exposed power lines and don't handle electric equipment while in contact with a wet surface.

Stay away from gutters, sewage lines, wires and debris.

Avoid standing under high-pressure power lines.

Avoid standing and parking vehicles under trees.

Store food and medicines.

Keep torches and battery or candles handy.

Keep valuables and important documents in water-proof packets or bags.

Avoid food prepared from outside, consume hygienic and home-made food.