Heavy rains lash Delhi, traffic jams reported

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: Heavy rains along with hailstorm and thunderstorms hit parts of Delhi causing traffic jams on several stretches. There was a dip in the temperature after the rains.

The weather department had predicted light rain towards the evening. It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent.

According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening.

"The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius," the official added.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 14 degrees while the maximum temperature could reach up to 27 degrees. The maximum temperature could see a drop by 1 degree Celcius since Friday.