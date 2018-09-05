Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, Weather pleasant but roads clogged

New Delhi, Sep 5: Heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday which led to water logging and traffic snarls in some parts of the national capital.

It has been raining for almost four days in a row now in Delhi. This has made the weather pleasent but the people are complaining about traffic jams on roads which is making commuting a hassle.

The drop in temparature is a relief for Delhiites as it would otherwise be humid and sultry during September. A Delhi resident told OneIndia that traffic situation is better in Delhi when compared to Gurugram. Gurugram today witnessed water logging and trafiic jams yet again, second time in the last 7 days.

Rains lash Shanti Path On Tuesday, Delhiites woke up to strong showers that affected traffic and left many areas waterlogged. Several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Faridabad, also witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Monday. Moti Bagh Delhi's regional met office on Sunday had forecast rain for the next three days. It forecast moderate rain for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 29 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi Cantonment area The heaviest rain spell that Delhi has received on a single September-day this decade was on September 10, 2009. The rainfall recorded then was 93.8 mm. The heaviest spell Delhi has ever recorded in September was on September 16, 1904 when it rained 176.5mm in the month. Waterlogging in Gurugram after rains on Sunday The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius early on Monday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 26 degrees Celsius, the season's average.

