Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad, bring traffic to standstill

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed Ahmedabad, recording nearly 1.7 inch (43.18 mm) rainfall from 6 am to 10 am on Tuesday.

The heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, badly affecting traffic movement.

According to India Meteorological Department forecast, the southern districts of Gujarat and Saurashtra will continue to receive very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Very heavy rainfall is also likely in the districts of Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

The Gujarat government has issued an alert for villages along the banks of the Narmada river after the water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam crossed 136 metres, the highest since its height was raised to 138 metres in 2017, due to heavy rains.

With the rise in the water level, which now stands at 136.21 metres, authorities have opened 23 of total 30 gates of the mega dam.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited's (SSNNL's) control room informed that the dam was getting 6.47 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) of water of which a dominant 6.16 lakh cusec was being released into the river by opening 23 of the 30 gates of the structure.

Gujarat has so far received 109.99 per cent of its annual average rainfall, with 22 of the total 33 districts receiving 100 per cent rainfall, the release said.

Of the 204 reservoirs in the state, 72 are overflowing while another 62 have the water storage between 70 to 100 per cent.